Allworth Financial LP Buys 11,973 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

