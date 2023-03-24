Allworth Financial LP Buys 11,973 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGF. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,829,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,743 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $39.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.