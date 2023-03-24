Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,242 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

