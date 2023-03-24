Allworth Financial LP Buys 419 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

