Allworth Financial LP Buys 899 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

