Allworth Financial LP Buys 9,489 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AOR opened at $48.89 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.