Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

