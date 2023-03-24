Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $314.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

