Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

