Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

