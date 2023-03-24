Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $130.38 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

