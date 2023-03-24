Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $51.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

