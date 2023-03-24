Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.