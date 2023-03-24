Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 490,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,643 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 249.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period.

PWZ stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

