Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 467,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MDYV opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
