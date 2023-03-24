Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 467,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.