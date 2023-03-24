Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

