Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 524.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 1,238,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,538,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

