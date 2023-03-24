Allworth Financial LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

F opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

