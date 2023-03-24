Allworth Financial LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.08%.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

