Allworth Financial LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $801.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $820.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

