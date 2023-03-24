Allworth Financial LP Has $1.18 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.