Allworth Financial LP Has $1.30 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

ETN stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

