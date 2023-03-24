Allworth Financial LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.