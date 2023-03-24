Allworth Financial LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,301,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

