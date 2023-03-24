Allworth Financial LP Has $1.40 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average is $236.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

