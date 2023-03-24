Allworth Financial LP Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

