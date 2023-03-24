Allworth Financial LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.