Allworth Financial LP Has $1.44 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

