Allworth Financial LP Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 37,255 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allstate by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Trading Down 2.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $129.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.