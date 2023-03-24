Allworth Financial LP Has $1.47 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

