Allworth Financial LP Has $1.55 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

