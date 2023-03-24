Allworth Financial LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

