Allworth Financial LP Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 90,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

