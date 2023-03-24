Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 3,987.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 516,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,437,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,071,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.