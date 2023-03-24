Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

