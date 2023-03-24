Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.