Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

