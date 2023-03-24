Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

