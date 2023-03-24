Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,161 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

TFC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

