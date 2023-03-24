Allworth Financial LP Purchases 18,100 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.