Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,989 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

