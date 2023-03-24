Allworth Financial LP Purchases 40 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $437.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.67 and its 200-day moving average is $371.86. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $501.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

