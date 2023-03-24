Allworth Financial LP Purchases 739 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after buying an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.