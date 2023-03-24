Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,481,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 759,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 237,384 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 249,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.08 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

