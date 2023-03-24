Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 17,604 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $21,248,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,572,000 after purchasing an additional 308,338 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.