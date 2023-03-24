Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735,963 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

