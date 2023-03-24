Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,317 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

