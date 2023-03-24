Allworth Financial LP Sells 204 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $202.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day moving average is $238.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

