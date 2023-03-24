Allworth Financial LP Sells 279 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $199.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day moving average is $235.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $198.29 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

