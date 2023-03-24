Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
